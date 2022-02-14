NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China is set to grow by USD 210.36 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%.
The minimally invasive surgery devices market in China is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders and the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the shortage of experienced professionals may threaten the growth of the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China size
- Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China trends
- Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China industry analysis
Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China has been segmented into handheld instruments, inflation devices, and surgical scopes. The handheld instruments segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Handheld instruments include graspers, retractors or elevators, suturing instruments, and others. Such applications are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
By type, the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China has been segmented into endoscopic surgery and robotic surgery. The endoscopic surgery segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Endoscopic surgeries involve the use of minimally invasive surgery devices.
Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Integer Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., and Stryker Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers minimally invasive surgery devices such as TriClip System.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers minimally invasive surgery devices such as Valve XS.
- Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers minimally invasive surgery devices such as EXALT Model D and SpyGlass DS Direct Visualization System.
Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market in China 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist minimally invasive surgery devices market growth in China during the next five years
- Estimation of the minimally invasive surgery devices market size in China and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of minimally invasive surgery devices market vendors in China
Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market In China Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 210.36 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.71
Regional analysis
China
Performing market contribution
China at 100%
Key consumer countries
China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Integer Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., and Stryker Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals
2.2.1 Research and development
2.2.2 Inputs
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Post-sales and services
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 09: Market segments
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: China - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: China market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Handheld instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Handheld instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Handheld instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Inflation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Inflation devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Inflation devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Surgical scopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Surgical scopes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Surgical scopes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 29: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 30: Comparison by Type
6.3 Endoscopic surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Endoscopic surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Endoscopic surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Robotic surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Robotic surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Robotic surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders
8.1.2 Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide
8.1.3 Technological advancements
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Shortage of experienced professionals
8.2.2 Threat from alternative procedures
8.2.3 Uncertain regulatory framework
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Paradigm shift toward adoption of robotics in endoscopic surgeries
8.3.2 New product launches based on emerging technologies, collaboration, mergers, and acquisitions
8.3.3 Increasing geriatric population in China
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
Exhibit 43: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
Exhibit 44: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Abbott Laboratories - Key News
Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
Exhibit 48: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview
Exhibit 49: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments
Exhibit 50: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key News
Exhibit 51: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus
10.5 Boston Scientific Corp.
Exhibit 53: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 56: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus
10.6 Conmed Corp.
Exhibit 58: Conmed Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Conmed Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Conmed Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Conmed Corp. - Segment focus
10.7 Integer Holdings Corp.
Exhibit 62: Integer Holdings Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 63: Integer Holdings Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: Integer Holdings Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 65: Integer Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Integer Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
10.8 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Exhibit 67: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 68: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key News
Exhibit 75: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
10.10 Medtronic Plc
Exhibit 77: Medtronic Plc - Overview
Exhibit 78: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 79: Medtronic Plc - Key News
Exhibit 80: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
10.11 Olympus Corp.
Exhibit 82: Olympus Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 83: Olympus Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 84: Olympus Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 85: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 86: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus
10.12 Stryker Corp.
Exhibit 87: Stryker Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 88: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 89: Stryker Corp. - Key News
Exhibit 90: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 91: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 93: Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 95: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations
