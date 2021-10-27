NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The telerehabilitation systems market is expected to grow by USD 329.69 million from 2019 to 2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 23%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The telerehabilitation systems market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report covers the following areas:
- Telerehabilitation Systems Market size
- Telerehabilitation Systems Market trends
- Telerehabilitation Systems Market industry analysis
Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
- Product
- Hardware
- Software
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the telerehabilitation systems market include Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, High Tech Productions BV, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, and REHAMETRICS.COM. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the telerehabilitation systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The advent of advanced technologies is likely to emerge as one of the trends of the market. However, factors such as complexities in implementation may threaten the growth of the market.
Telerehabilitation Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist telerehabilitation systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the telerehabilitation systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the telerehabilitation systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telerehabilitation systems market vendors
Telerehabilitation Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 23%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 329.69 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
26.92
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, UK, Australia, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Cisco Systems Inc., CoRehab srl, Evolv Rehabilitation Technologies SL, GestureTek Health, High Tech Productions BV, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MIRA Rehab Ltd., NeoRehab, and REHAMETRICS.COM
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
