NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wound care leaders market is set to grow by USD 4.77 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The wound care leaders market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The wound care leaders market covers the following areas:
Wound Care Leaders Market Sizing
Wound Care Leaders Market Forecast
Wound Care Leaders Market Analysis
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improving healthcare safety standards. This study identifies the increasing incidence of accidents like road accidents and trauma events as one of the prime reasons driving the wound care leaders market growth during the next few years.
The wound care leaders market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. By product, the wound dressings segment generated maximum growth in 2020. The market growth in the wound dressings segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 44% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for wound care leaders in North America.
This report presents a detailed picture of the wound care leaders market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Coloplast Corp.
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Paul Hartmann AG
- Smith and Nephew Plc
Wound Care Leaders Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of over 7%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.77 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.01
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Paul Hartmann AG, and Smith and Nephew Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
