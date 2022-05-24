NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) inhibitors market size is expected to increase by USD 8 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe significant growth in North America. The sales of approved HER2 inhibitors and the growing prevalence of several carcinomas are creating huge growth opportunities for market players operating in the region.
The high prevalence of breast cancer and gastric cancer will be the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as recent drug approvals and the growing awareness about breast cancer will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, factors such as the introduction of Herceptin biosimilars, the availability of alternative treatment options, and the side effects of HER2 inhibitors will hamper the market growth.
HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market: Product Landscape
- Based on the product, the market is analyzed across segments such as monotherapy and combination therapy.
- The segment is driven by the high sales of monotherapy drugs.
- The increase in the development of various combination therapy options will also be driving the growth of the segment.
- The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market: Geographic Landscape
- By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.
- About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America.
- The high prevalence of cancer and the increased demand for advanced and specialized treatment options are driving the growth of the HER2 inhibitors market in North America.
- In addition, the introduction of various assistance programs to lower the cost of the drugs is positively influencing the growth of the regional market.
- The US and Canada are the key markets for the HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) inhibitors in North America.
Companies Covered:
The global HER2 market is fragmented due to the presence of leading global and regional players. Vendors are focusing on brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. Vendors are also involved in the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. Technavio identifies the following as the key vendors in the market.
- Samsung BioLogicsA Co. Ltd.
- Amgen Inc.
- AryoGen Pharmed
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Biocon Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
- Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- JSC BIOCAD
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc.
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
HER2 (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2) Inhibitors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.95%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 8.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.05
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Samsung BioLogicsA Co. Ltd., Amgen Inc., AryoGen Pharmed, AstraZeneca Plc, Biocon Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., JSC BIOCAD, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Puma Biotechnology Inc., Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Monotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Monotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Monotherapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Combination therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Combination therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Combination therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Amgen Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Amgen Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 AryoGen Pharmed
- Exhibit 88: AryoGen Pharmed - Overview
- Exhibit 89: AryoGen Pharmed - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: AryoGen Pharmed - Key offerings
- 10.5 Biocon Ltd.
- Exhibit 91: Biocon Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Merck KGaA
- Exhibit 103: Merck KGaA - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Segment focus
- 10.9 Novartis AG
- Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Overview
- Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Segment focus
- 10.10 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Puma Biotechnology Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Puma Biotechnology Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Viatris Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Viatris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Viatris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Research methodology
- Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 130: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations
