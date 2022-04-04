In this free webinar, get insights to identify and characterize functional long non-protein coding RNAs (lncRNAs) in specific cancer contexts. Attendees will learn about the use of CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) to systematically map lncRNA dependencies in multiple myeloma (MM). Dr. Eugenio Morelli, on the faculty of Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, will describe in vitro and in cellulo molecular assays to dissect the mechanism of action of lncRNAs in cancer cells. Attendees will learn about an optimized platform to pre-clinically develop antisense inhibitors of lncRNAs and their testing in clinically relevant xenograft models.
TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A fundamental question in cancer biology is to define the key oncogenic features of long non-protein coding RNAs (lncRNAs). These regulatory RNA molecules can exert function at multiple levels, from DNA replication to transcriptional and translational control. Therefore, lncRNAs can affect all aspects of cellular biology. Remarkably, cancer cells can become dependent on specific lncRNAs for their growth and survival. This dependency is amenable to therapeutic intervention using optimized RNA medicine strategies. CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) is a powerful tool to identify functional lncRNAs in specific cancer contexts.
The featured speaker will discuss the recent use of CRISPRi to systematically map lncRNA dependencies in multiple myeloma (MM). Focusing on the MM-promoting lncRNA RNA Regulator of Lipogenesis (RROL), Dr. Morelli will also describe in vitro and in cellulo molecular assays to dissect the mechanism of action of lncRNAs in cancer cells. Finally, he will describe an optimized platform to pre-clinically develop antisense inhibitors of lncRNAs and their testing in clinically relevant xenograft models.
Join this webinar to get conceptual and technical insights to help identify and characterize functional lncRNAs in specific cancer contexts.
A brief overview of Cellecta technologies will precede the main presentation
Join Eugenio Morelli, MD, Instructor in Medicine, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & Harvard Medical School; and Paul Diehl, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, Cellecta, Inc., for the live webinar on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) Viability Screens to Map Long Noncoding RNA Dependencies in Tumor Cells.
