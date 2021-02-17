TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past two decades, Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) have been increasingly included in clinical development research to capture the patient voice. With recent FDA guidelines on patient-focused drug development (2019) and patient-reported outcome measures (2020), these approaches have firmly entered the mainstream and are now seen as standard elements of any modern trial design. As standardized approaches to PROMs have gained prominence, we have also seen an emergence in trials involving personalized endpoints such as Goal Attainment Scaling (GAS).
In this webinar, experts from Ardea Outcomes review the origins of GAS, its value as an endpoint, and recent uses throughout the clinical development cycle from Phase 2 to post-market studies. Panelists will demystify GAS data by unpacking its interpretation in both placebo-controlled trials and real-world evidence studies.
Join featured speakers from Ardea Outcomes, Chère Chapman, Chief Executive Officer and Taylor Dunn, Biostatistician, in a live webinar on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) to hear Ardea's experts share knowledge from decades of experience working in Goal Attainment Scaling to guide participants through GAS study design and implementation.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Using Goal Attainment Scaling to Capture the Patient Voice.
