ARLINGTON, Va., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USO plans to temporarily suspend operations at all USO Airport Centers in the United States by Friday, March 13, 2020 until further notice in order to maintain safe environments and avoid unnecessary risks of exposure due to the spread of coronavirus. USO is following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance and working closely with military, airport and civil authorities. These measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and health of military service members and families, USO staff, and 30,000 USO volunteers and to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in the communities in which USO serves.
USO airport locations will continue to support military requests for large military personnel movements through airports and provide essential services in consultation with local military leadership. USO will continue to provide programs and resources to service members and their families across the globe as best as possible while minimizing health risks.
"We remain committed to responsibly supporting our service members and their families across the U.S. and overseas. Our leadership teams will monitor health advisories and evaluate operational conditions on a frequent basis as long as necessary to ensure continuity of mission delivery and the safety of our staff and volunteers," said Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes.
Additional information available at uso.org/coronavirus.
About the USO:
The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.
