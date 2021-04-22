IRVING, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce its newest partner: Kingwood Oral Surgery, an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice located at 2300 Green Oak Dr., Suite 600, Kingwood, Texas.
"We're excited to announce our newest partnership with Kingwood Oral Surgery, located near northeast Houston," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "Dr. Gary W. McDonald is an exceptionally skilled oral surgeon, who is well-known and well-liked, both in his local and OMS communities. We heard he was planning to retire and are delighted that he's decided to stay in business and partner with us instead."
A shared services organization, USOSM offers a partnership solution to top-tier oral and maxillofacial surgeons, in which the surgeons provide the clinical direction and patient care, while USOSM provides business support, such as administrative and operational services.
"Caring for my patients and assisting my colleagues with their patients' oral surgery needs, is my passion," said Dr. McDonald. Luckily, I've been given an amazing opportunity and I'm very pleased to report that I am not retiring. Instead, I've decided to partner with USOSM - an impressive oral surgery management group that wishes for me to remain with Kingwood Oral Surgery. This will allow my staff and me the ability to continue providing care to patients and their families in our community."
Dr. McDonald explains that he will continue to treat patients and have complete clinical autonomy, and USOSM will provide business support. He adds that Kingwood Oral Surgery will remain in the same location with the same contact information and staff, and that he plans to bring another surgeon on board in the near future.
Kingwood Oral Surgery's slogan, "We are Patient People," is indicative of the team's dedication to providing patients and their families with the highest level of patient care, delivered with integrity and compassion. Dr. McDonald has been treating patients in the Humble-Kingwood area since 1980. His patients also come from Liberty, Conroe, Cleveland, Houston and other parts of Texas, as well as Louisiana and several other states. An OMS specialist, Dr. McDonald provides a full scope of OMS services, from dental implants to tooth extraction, pathology, facial trauma and reconstructive surgery, bone grafting and more.
In August of 2001, Dr. McDonald was appointed by the governor to the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, where he has served in multiple leadership positions. He is actively involved with the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Southwest Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Houston Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. In addition, Dr. McDonald is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Greater Houston Dental Society and the Academy of Osseointegration. He is also a fellow of the American College of Dentists and the International College of Dentists.
"As an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. McDonald has contributed so much to the discipline of oral surgery and to his community, and we're honored that he will allow us to partner with him and help him continue building his legacy," added Hall.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana and South Carolina. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
