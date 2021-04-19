SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 1, 2021, after 40 years of clinical practice, B.D. Tiner, DDS, MD, FACS, has decided he will retire from Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates, a USOSM partner practice with three locations, treating patients in San Antonio and Boerne, Texas.
"Treating patients has been my passion and my calling, but I turned 70 last October and after spending five or more days a week working for the past 40 years, I'm ready to spend more time with my family, checking items off my bucket list with my wonderful wife, Brenda," said Dr. Tiner. "The most satisfying part of my time with Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates has been the hundreds of lives Steve, Bob and I have impacted with life changing orthognathic surgery in conjunction with many excellent orthodontists – and I could not have done any of this without them. I am grateful to them and feel blessed that they will have our practice and our patients' care in their capable hands."
In addition to his duties with Alamo Maxillofacial Surgical Associates, Dr. Tiner is the president of American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS), a diplomate and past president of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and a fellow of both AAOMS and the American College of Surgeons. Additionally, Dr. Tiner is an active member and past president of the Southwest Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and he serves as an ambassador for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Foundation.
"Dr. Tiner is one of the best oral surgeons I know. He's an industry leader, a compassionate and highly skilled practitioner and a trusted mentor, who has made outstanding contributions both to his practice and to OMS as a whole," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "The retirement of a great leader is always a little bittersweet – we're sad to see him go, but we also rejoice with him because this is what he wants. We support him in his decision and wish him well, wherever this new journey may take him."
A retired U.S. Navy Captain, and currently an adjunct clinical professor in the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Dr. Tiner has served as a mentor and teacher to countless OMS students and professionals throughout his career. In addition, he has authored or co-authored numerous scientific publications and book chapters.
Dr. Tiner holds a bachelor's degree in zoology from Arkansas State University, a DDS from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry and his MD from the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio. Dr. Tiner's post-graduate training included an internship in anesthesia and a residency in OMS at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
"I want to take a moment to thank my patients for entrusting me with their care – it has truly been my honor. And to thank my fellow doctors, our staff and my colleagues. Thank you for your long-standing support and dedication. The past 40 years have truly been a great ride, but it's time to hang up my spurs!"
