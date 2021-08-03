IRVING, Texas, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery. Established in 1927, the oral and maxillofacial surgery practice is the oldest and largest practice in San Diego County, with four board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons providing quality care for over 94 years. The Center for Oral & Facial Surgery has two offices treating patients in San Diego and in El Cajon, California. This is USOSM's first partner practice in California. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM now has partner practices spanning 15 states: Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona and California.
"We're excited to announce our first partnership in California and are honored that it's with the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, one of the oldest and most respected oral and maxillofacial surgery practices in the state. They're experienced, dedicated surgeons, who've built a reputation for the highest standards of clinical excellence, and we look forward to helping them continue building on that legacy," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
Throughout San Diego County, the Center for Oral & Facial Surgery is a trusted name that stands for excellence and quality care. The practice has four board-certified surgeons: Dr. James R. Eckstein, Dr. Brian K. Oleksy, Dr. Derek J. Havas and Dr. Justin R. Messina. Working alongside them is a capable and compassionate team that is fully trained in assisting with IV sedation and outpatient general anesthesia. The practice offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures including dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, bone grafting, tooth extractions and more. The practice also founded the San Diego Mini Residency Implant Study Club, which has successfully educated local dental clinicians for the past 27 years in obtaining the skills necessary to diagnose, treatment plan, and familiarize themselves with various dental implant systems.
"To serve our patients and our dental community with integrity and deliver the highest quality of professional care in a soothing and comfortable environment is more than our mission statement; it is the philosophy behind everything we do," said the doctors. "Working with USOSM will help us continue doing that on an even deeper level, and that's something we're all excited about."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM is a shared services organization that collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
