IRVING, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to welcome a new partner practice, Guyette Facial & Oral Surgery Center. The practice has two board-certified surgeons and two locations serving patients in Scottsdale and Avondale, Arizona. It is USOSM's first partner in the state, bringing the company's footprint to 14 states: Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky and Arizona.
"This is our first partnership in Arizona, which will start our expansion to the west. And we're thrilled that it is with Guyette Facial & Oral Surgery, which has been a leader in the Arizona oral and cosmetic surgery space for more than 30 years," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "Dr. Robert Guyette and Dr. Mark Beehner are dedicated to patient care and clinical excellence – values that are also extremely important to us. We'll make an excellent team."
Guyette Facial & Oral Surgery is focused on changing patients' lives with compassion and professionalism. Utilizing an all-inclusive approach to health and aesthetics, surgeons improve both form and function. Services include wisdom teeth removal and tooth extractions, corrective jaw surgery, dental implants, treatment of facial injuries, facelifts, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty and more. The practice has two locations: 9741 N. 90th Place in Scottsdale and 12725 W. Indian School Rd., #F104, in Avondale.
"USOSM is an expert in all the components that help make a business run smoothly and successfully – marketing, PR, legal, accounting, etc. Everyone is very organized and knowledgeable about their area of expertise and they understand the OMS specialty and how it's unique. They're a natural fit for us," said Dr. Guyette. "In our practice, we strive to constantly improve, so that our patients receive the best care and the best experience possible. But there's no way we can keep up with and implement best practices for the business side and be premier surgeons at the same time, unless we have help. USOSM focuses on the business-side of things, giving us more time and energy to focus 100% on patient care."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM is a shared services organization that collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://usosm.com.
