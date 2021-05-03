IRVING, Texas, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce a new partnership with WestShore OMS Specialists, an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice with two locations in southwest Florida, and USOSM's first official partner in the state. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM now has partner practices spanning 11 states: Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi and Florida.
"We're thrilled to announce our first partnership in Florida with WestShore OMS Specialists, a practice with two locations serving communities in Lee and Collier County. Dr. Contino and Dr. Reed are well-known throughout their communities and the industry as being some of the best OMS specialists in the business. They're dedicated to exceptional patient care and clinical excellence, two factors that are also extremely important to us," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
USOSM focuses on the "business" side of the practice, providing operational, marketing and administrative support services, which enables surgeon partners to focus on patient care.
"The majority of oral surgeons operating in the U.S. today have small, independent practices, so in addition to providing patient care, they end up spending a lot of time on operations, marketing and administrative details – areas that are necessary, but not their specialty nor their passion. When oral surgeons partner with us, they retain complete clinical autonomy and they gain much needed time, so they can focus on their patients, while we focus on the rest," explained Hall.
WestShore OMS Specialists has two locations in west Florida. One is located at 1459 Ridge Street, Suite 1, in Naples, Florida; and the other is located at 9540 Bonita Beach Road SE, Suite 105, in Bonita Springs. Oral surgeons John Contino, DMD, and Eric H. Reed, DDS, MD, provide a wide variety of services, including tooth extraction, wisdom tooth removal, dental implants, TMJ disorder treatment, cleft lip and palate correction, facial trauma and reconstructive surgery, bone grafting and more.
"As our practice continued to grow, we felt we could take our office to the next level by partnering with USOSM to help manage the non-clinical aspects so we can put all of our attention on what we do best, focusing on patient care and performing great surgery," said Eric H. Reed, D.D.S., M.D., of WestShore OMS Specialists.
A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
