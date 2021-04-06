IRVING, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty management services company U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) has experienced remarkable growth this past six months, despite the widespread economic destruction caused by COVID-19. USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall credits this growth to several factors, chief among them: having the right team and support system.
"When our company was founded just a few short years ago, none of us could have accurately foreseen the depth and breadth of a worldwide pandemic like COVID-19; but thankfully, we have outstanding surgeon partners, and a talented, motivated team, who have all worked hard and sacrificed to help our company and our partner practices to not only survive but to thrive during this tumultuous time," said Hall.
USOSM was established in November 2017 by the Thurston Group and RiverGlade Capital, two private equity firms that are based in Chicago. Since then, USOSM has formed partnerships with approximately 30 practices, five of which in the past six months alone, with more partnership agreements on the horizon.
"We've completed five new partnerships since October of 2020," noted Hall. "Collectively, they include 11 surgeons and 10 locations in three states – Georgia, Oklahoma and Louisiana – and we're not done yet. During the next few months, we plan to announce several new agreements in states like South Carolina and Florida."
USOSM's newest partners include Richard E. Paul, DMD, PC, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Georgia; Oral and Maxillofacial Associates LLC of Oklahoma; North Valdosta Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of South Georgia; North Metro Oral & Implant Surgery of Georgia; and Oral Surgery Services of Louisiana.
Another contributing factor to USOSM's recent growth is a strategic and intentional focus on the company's mission and values, added Hall, defining the company vision: "to be the oral surgery management company most admired for its people, partnership model and performance."
Hall explains that the everyday extension of this vision is USOSM's mission: "to partner with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to help them enhance their clinical missions and their successes – both short- and long-term, which applies 24-7, 365-days-a-year, regardless of extenuating influences, even significant ones like the COVID-19 pandemic."
Another contributor may be economic concerns, fueled by COVID-19, but Hall adds that it's not the determining factor for most USOSM partners. "Financial support and opportunity are one of the advantages to partnering with us, but most of our partners tell us that's not why they wanted to partner. When we partner with a practice, we handle the day-to-day operational details, freeing-up precious time for surgeons to focus on patient care, and the practice maintains complete clinical autonomy – patient care, clinical direction, the name of the practice, locations, employees – all of that remains the same."
This was one of the reasons Dr. Richard E. Paul decided to partner with USOSM. Dr. Paul's practice has locations in McDonough and Griffin, near Atlanta, Georgia. His partnership agreement was announced on Oct. 1, 2020, almost six months after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic.
"I've been a solo practitioner for many years, but the single doctor, private practice business model is disappearing, and the way we do business is changing," said Dr. Paul, when the partnership was announced. "I specialize in oral and maxillofacial surgery. USOSM specializes in the business of oral and maxillofacial surgery. Partnering with an OMS business specialist means I can focus on the needs of my patients and USOSM can focus on the business side of my practice, which is a benefit to my patients, staff and myself."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma and Louisiana. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
