IRVING, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is excited to announce a new partner practice: Oral And Facial Surgery Center. The practice has two surgeons and two locations. Locations are 203A Energy Parkway, Lafayette, and 2351 Larkspur Lane, Opelousas, Louisiana.
"This is our second partnership in Louisiana, and we're honored that it is with Oral And Facial Surgery Center, which has a well-earned reputation for putting patients first," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "This is a value that we share – we look forward to helping them ensure that high quality care is always available to patients in need."
Oral And Facial Surgery Center is led by Robin C. Ardoin, DDS, PhD, and Harold D. Kennedy, DDS, who are best known for their desire and ability to truly listen to their patients, so that every patient's needs are fully met. They provide a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures including pathology, facial reconstructive surgery, orthognathic surgery, dental implants, surgically assisted orthodontics, bone grafting, gum grafting, sleep apnea treatment, wisdom tooth removal, TMJ treatment, tooth extractions and more.
"USOSM has a reputation for listening to its partners and doing what they say they're going to do, which is very important to us. They give their partners complete clinical autonomy, while providing them with the support they need to free up more time, so that we – as surgeons -- can focus more on patient care. That's what means the most to us – being able to provide our patients with the best, most complete care possible," said Dr. Kennedy.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona and California. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
