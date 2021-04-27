IRVING, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has formed a new partnership with Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, an oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice with two locations near Jackson, Mississippi. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, this is USOSM's first partner in Mississippi.
"Less than three years ago, we announced our first partners, which are located in our home state of Texas, and our desire to work with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons throughout our great nation. We're pleased with the tremendous progress we've made in such a short time, and we look forward to continuing that momentum," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. "We're grateful for each of our partners and are excited to welcome our newest partner, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Mississippi, which is led by Dr. David Seago and Dr. Jeffrey Brown, who embody the best qualities in the OMS industry. We're honored to work alongside them."
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates has two state-of-the-art locations serving central Mississippi. They are located at 100 Luckney Station, Suite B, in Flowood; and 106 Highland Way, Suite 207, in Madison. Well-known and well-liked throughout the communities they serve and the OMS industry as a whole, Dr. Seago and Dr. Brown are dedicated oral surgeons who put their patients first, making patient comfort, health and recovery their top priority. They offer a full scope of OMS services, such as tooth extraction, wisdom tooth removal, dental implants, TMJ disorder treatment, bone grafting, frenectomy, orthognathic surgery, tori reduction and more.
"We decided to partner with USOSM to remove our administrative and clerical duties, allowing us to concentrate more on clinical aspects. We're extremely excited to propel the practice into the future with like-minded individuals; individuals who take pride in delivering excellence in patient safety and care, while fostering continuous improvement within ourselves and our staff," said Dr. Brown.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices in Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina and Mississippi. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.
