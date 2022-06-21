U.S. Oral Surgery Management was the first company of its kind and it continues to be an industry leader today with approximately 53 partner practices across 19 states. All of which, consistently achieve a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80 or above, which is considered world-class by NPS founders.
IRVING, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its inception in November of 2017, U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has established itself as an industry leader. It was the first company of its kind, similar to a dental service organization (DSO), but focusing solely on premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons.
USOSM continues to lead the industry today, with approximately 53 partner practices, 133 sites of service and 156 surgeon partners, across 19 states. All of which, consistently achieve a Net Promoter Score™ (NPS) of 80 or above, according to the reputation management company Birdeye.
This is an amazing feat, considering the average NPS for the healthcare industry as a whole is 58 and the average NPS for healthcare providers in general is around 38, as reported by Customer Gauge. In addition, it's higher than Customer Gauge's reported NPS for successful restaurant and retail giants, such as Amazon, which has an NPS of 73; Chick-fil-A, which has an NPS of 58; Apple, which has an NPS of 57; and Walmart, which has an NPS of 40.
NPS measures customer experience and predicts business growth, providing the core measurement for customer experience management programs world-wide. Bain & Company, which helped establish the NPS, is well known for categorizing a "good" NPS as being above zero, with anything above 50 as "excellent" and above 80 as "world-class."
"We're proud that the people who helped establish the NPS would call our scores world-class, and we're even prouder that our surgeon partners have been rated so well by their patients," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO. This is truly an extraordinary Net Promoter Score, achieved by very few companies worldwide. Patient satisfaction is one of the most important measures of success. We work hard to optimize the business practices with our surgeon partners, and help them create that outstanding patient experience for their patients and their families."
USOSM partner practices send NPS survey questions to every patient through Birdeye, which records the responses and calculates the NPS for each partner practice in real time.
"We recommend that our partner practices send out a short survey to every patient, every time, and that survey is sent out through a third-party to eliminate any bias. These short surveys provide timely and valuable insight into the patient experience, so that we can identify and address any areas that have room for improvement," added Hall.
Surveys are sent out with questions asking for a rating on patient experience from zero to 10, with zero being the worst and 10 being the best. Survey respondents are separated into three categories:
- Promoters, who give ratings of nine or 10. In general, these are loyal patients who refer others.
- Passives, who give ratings of seven or eight. While not necessarily dissatisfied, these lukewarm respondents have a high probability of seeking alternative healthcare in the future.
- Detractors, who give ratings of zero to six. Usually, these are dissatisfied patients who may give bad reviews.
Scores are calculated by subtracting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters. This means the rating can range anywhere from -100 to +100. A score that's above zero suggests that the practice has more promoters than detractors, which is why anything above zero is considered a "good" score.
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 19 states. They include Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Massachusetts. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
Media Contact
Lyle Rountree, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, 2142893799, Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com
SOURCE U.S. Oral Surgery Management