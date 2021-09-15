IRVING, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is pleased to announce a partnership with Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, which has locations in Hilton Head and Bluffton, South Carolina.
"The Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery team is led by Dr. Brian Low, an exceptionally skilled, experienced and compassionate oral and maxillofacial surgeon. His team is well known in the Hilton Head and Bluffton communities for their dedication to patient care and clinical excellence, values that we look for in all of our partner practices," said Richard Hall, USOSM president and CEO.
As its new partner, USOSM will provide Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery with business support, such as operational services, best practices and additional resources. Like all of USOSM's partner practices, Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery will retain complete clinical autonomy, keeping its focus on patient care.
Hilton Head Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery believes a better life starts with a beautiful smile. Brian Low, DMD, FACOMS, is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who is an expert at a wide range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including wisdom teeth removal, dental implants, eliminating facial pain, treating oral cancer, orthognathic surgery and more. In addition, Dr. Low and his team provide several cosmetic treatments to help enhance appearance and reduce the signs of aging.
Dr. Low is certified in CPR and in advanced cardiac life support and is a board-certified diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and a member of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, American Dental Association and South Carolina Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
"We always strive to provide our patients with the highest quality care possible. That's why we decided to partner with USOSM," noted Dr. Low. "They bring finely-tuned business expertise and other resources that will help us provide more efficient, better care for our patients."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 16 states. They are Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Minnesota, Alabama, Oklahoma, Louisiana, South Carolina, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Arizona, California and Oregon. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
