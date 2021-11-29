WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the United Specialists for Patient Access (USPA) announced its support for the Medicare Stability for Patients and Providers Act (H.R. 6048).
The bipartisan bill was introduced by U.S. Representatives Bobby L. Rush (D-IL) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL). It would direct the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) not to implement the 2022 Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) rule related to updating clinical labor data and block the looming 20% payment cuts to specialty providers.
Since the rule was announced, USPA has sounded the alarm on what the painful 20% payment cuts to critical services in the proposed Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) Rule would mean for patients and health care providers on the frontlines.
Dr. Mark Garcia, USPA Board Member and Health Policy Advisor, said, "USPA is proud to support the Medicare Stability for Patients and Providers Act because it will protect patients and providers from unnecessary cuts. Time is running out and Congress must act by the end of 2021 to stop these painful cuts that will hurt patients and undercut quality health care delivery. We thank Congressman Rush and Congressman Bilirakis for their effort to pass this bill before we see negative impacts on the frontlines of our health system."
About the United Specialists for Patient Access (USPA): The mission of USPA is to unify and strengthen the voice of office-based specialists, enabling professionals and patient advocates to work collaboratively with Congress and the Administration and achieve near-term relief and long-term payment stability in the Physician Fee Schedule. For more information, please click here: http://www.uspaccess.org
