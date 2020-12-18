Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall (right) and Millions of Masks for Children Co-Founder Trang Le with children at event celebrating the donation of one million masks to children across Utah. The donation was made possible by FLTR, a leading supplier of a wide range of personal protective equipment (PPE), that donated the one million masks. SmartAID and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah organized the distribution of the masks. DHL provided shipping to Utah on a pro-bono basis. Photo courtesy of Millions of Masks for Children.