NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative platforms provide daily information about employee health and vaccine availability and registration updates
UTC, a leading solutions-based business and technology consulting firm, has expanded its support of Orange County, N.Y. Government with the creation of an innovative Network Operations Center dedicated to the County's technology requirements. UTC previously designed two applications providing accelerated COVID-19-related logistics support for Orange County, located in the scenic Hudson Valley.
The first application provides County government employees with real-time reporting capability, allowing the County to monitor the health and attendance of employees. This platform provides for contactless notification of any employee reporting COVID-19 symptoms or related activities that would require them to stay quarantined.
The second application gives the County the ability to notify residents of the availability of vaccines. Residents can register to receive a vaccination through the program.
Both applications were built utilizing serverless technologies such as AWS Lambda, Amazon Amplify, Amazon API Gateway, App Sync, DynamoDB, Amazon Cognito and Amazon S3 and required rapid scaling of users, from zero to 23,000, without any infrastructure overhead and management of those. Each of these applications were deployed and launched within two weeks of development.
"These two UTC solutions delivered a much-needed mechanism for serving the employees and citizens to respond to COVID-19 and its derivative damage to the local population and economy," said Jim Burpoe, Orange County County's Commissioner of General Services, and Information Technology. "These two applications were much needed in Orange County, where we are still encountering the everyday challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. I was impressed to see the power of cloud-based technologies as these two applications were rapidly developed, and seamlessly scaled, meeting all the key requirements."
Burpoe said that the requirements included administrative controls, user management, data extraction, external and internal communication based on responses, and reduced infrastructure management.
"We benefited greatly from these applications and intend to utilize similar technologies for our future applications," Burpoe added.
"Organizations throughout the world have been prioritizing safe and healthy workplaces to protect employees during COVID-19," said Faisal Hanafi, Director of Sales for U.S. State and Local Government/K-12, East, for Amazon Web Services. "Providing Orange County with contactless communications channels to receive important health information will help make their work environment safer. We are proud that these applications were set up and launched quickly, and the functions of each of them will continue to be useful in a post-COVID-19 environment."
UTC Associates CEO Aziz Ahmad added: "We have been using cloud technologies for some time. The power of serverless technologies and the AWS Cloud provides UTC with a far more flexible and rapid experience with application development. It has helped equip us to further provide our customers with real-time, scalable, secure, and agile applications that enable them to handle disruptive social, health care and economic dynamics, such as COVID-19. UTC invested in developing the resources it needed for best utilizing serverless technologies from AWS for our customers. Our next step is to develop a Network Operations Center dedicated to supporting Orange County's technology needs"
UTC associates developed, deployed, and are continuing to maintain these applications.
UTC Associates, Inc. is a leading technology consulting, systems integration and business solutions and services company. Established in 2001, UTC provides IT services and solutions to organizations in both the public and private sector. The company has specific practices including Cloud migration, Digital transformation strategy, Network Infrastructure services, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Mobility, Cyber Security and Content management and Application Development services.
UTC Associates is a GSA Schedule 70 approved and certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).
