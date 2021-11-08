TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Decentralization has been one of the biggest outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The speed and degree to which traditional healthcare providers were overwhelmed by the sudden influx of critically ill patients, and the disruption to even local travel, meant that if clinical trials were to continue, they had to adapt, and fast.
Many small to mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies, having adjusted to their own "new normal" day-to-day, are also now realizing that there are other options to analyzing clinical trials samples than the traditional central lab approach. Ongoing challenges, such as Brexit, driver shortages, the Suez blockade and potential dry ice shortages have forced people to adopt a "new normal" to achieve their analytical results.
By decentralizing the central laboratory testing for late Phase I or Phase II clinical trials, milestones can be kept on track and cost effectiveness of the study improved. Register for this webinar in which featured speakers will discuss:
- Utilising a network of smaller local laboratories for basic safety analysis so that critical data is available to investigators in real time
- Balancing complex laboratory analysis requirements with inflexible laboratory processes
- Navigating rigid laboratory analysis schedules
- Dealing with unanticipated roadblocks
Join experts from Simbec-Orion, Mike Fudge, Director, Laboratory Services and Dr. Debra Davies, Bioanalytical Manager, in a live webinar on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Utilising a Virtual Central Laboratory Approach to Balance the Delivery, Budget and Risk for Clinical Trials.
