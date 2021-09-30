TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trial enrollment is one of the earliest and most daunting challenges sponsors face. If sponsors and their partners successfully navigate enrollment, randomization concerns are quickly replaced by retention for the study's duration. In an industry notoriously resistant to systemic change, there are many opportunities to employ emerging technologies — to the great benefit of patients and research teams alike.
Many clinical trial tasks are better suited to automation and a digital-first experience for patients. For sponsors, the benefits are multifold: cost savings, the elimination of transcription errors and freeing up site staff to focus on patient-centric protocol elements where a human touch significantly improves the patient experience.
Register for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT to explore how to leverage emerging technologies to improve trial enrollment. Join Elligo's Raj Sharma, Executive Director of Digital Strategy, who will share how to facilitate patient-led research through increased data access.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Utilizing Cutting-Edge Technologies to Increase Clinical Trial Access and Drive Faster Enrollment.
