UV Disinfection Lighting Company PURO Partners with MTA New York to Help Disinfect Subway Trains, Buses, Stations & Crew Facilities Amidst Pandemic

MTA announced pilot program with PURO(TM) Lighting during a product demonstration this morning; PURO Lighting's UV disinfection solution, powered by Violet Defense(TM) technology, rapidly kills up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria