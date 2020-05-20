DENVER, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PURO™ UV Disinfection Lighting has joined the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to bring UV disinfection lighting, powered by Violet Defense™ technology, to New York City mass transit.
During a demonstration this afternoon, the MTA announced a pilot program in which PURO Lighting will be a key partner in helping New Yorkers feel safer and more confident while riding public transportation. PURO UV Disinfection Lighting will be a central part of a layered approach to clean and disinfect subway trains, buses and crew facilities. The MTA pilot program is scheduled to start next week and will continue to expand if proven successful.
"In this time of great uncertainty, New Yorkers need to feel safe and have the confidence to venture back into normal life," said Webb Lawrence, co-founder of PURO Lighting. "We are extremely proud to be a part of the MTA's multi-layered approach to ensure their riders are entering a clean and safe environment."
The MTA is currently piloting PURO Lighting's Sentry Mobile series, which is designed for easy positioning and simple control, emitting powerful, broad-spectrum UV light to eliminate up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. The series offers a non-chemical alternative to disinfect both surface and airborne pathogens. The UV lighting can also significantly reduce the growth of fungi, such as yeast and mold when used at the recommended spacing and runtimes.
Powered by Violet Defense™ technology, PURO Lighting offers a breakthrough disinfection solution that includes both Sentry mobile disinfecting lighting units, as well as their Helo units, the first known, high-intensity full-spectrum UV fixture that can be installed in a ceiling, suspended or wall-mounted.
In addition to partnering with the MTA, PURO UV Disinfection Lighting units have been implemented in hospitals and urgent care clinics, hotels, manufacturing facilities, universities, police departments, fire departments and fitness centers throughout the United States.
PURO Lighting also recently partnered with Breckenridge Grand Vacations (BGV) Resorts to install UV lighting fixtures in all of its properties. PURO UV Disinfection Lighting products are manufactured in the United States.
About PURO UV Disinfection Lighting
Launched in 2019 in Lakewood, Colorado, PURO™ Lighting products, powered by Violet Defense™ technology, have set out to take proven UV light disinfection technology to the next level by making it more powerful, more affordable and most importantly, smaller and easier to utilize. PURO Lighting products can rapidly disinfect any room of any size and at any time using the proprietary miniaturized, pulsed Xenon Light Engine System. Our high intensity broad-spectrum UV disinfection units rapidly kill up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and can significantly reduce the growth of fungi such as yeasts and molds. All in remarkably small, yet powerful fixed or mobile units designed for any sized space. For more information, visit www.purolighting.com.
About Violet Defense
Founded in 2012, Violet Defense is on a journey to redefine the meaning of clean and find new ways to protect people from harmful germs that have grown resistant to traditional forms of cleaning and disinfecting. Its unique designs utilize the proven power of germ-killing light (including both UV and violet blue light) to disinfect surfaces and air from bacteria, viruses, fungi, and bacterial spores. Its patents allow for the miniaturization of clinical-level disinfection which can be integrated into almost any product or environment. For more information on Violet Defense, visit www.violetdefense.com.