Power management company Eaton announced today its Tripp Lite by Eaton business has introduced UV locking storage carts as a simple way to securely store and sanitize mobile devices, headsets, audio/video equipment and other frequently handled items. These carts are useful in schools, healthcare facilities, offices, warehouses, retail stores, hospitality settings and other shared environments.
CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new UV locking storage carts belong to the Safe-IT™ collection, a group of products designed to promote safer, cleaner and healthier environments for working and learning. Inside the carts, timer-controlled ultraviolet (UVC) lights help reduce the presence of germs on the exposed surfaces of devices without the use of heat, liquids or chemicals. An exterior LED indicates when the doors are closed and the timer can be activated. A second LED indicates when the 10-minute sanitization cycle is in progress. If a door is opened during the cycle, the UVC lights automatically shut off for safety.
"Equipment like tablets, headsets, virtual reality goggles and audio/visual components are often shared in education, healthcare and corporate settings," said Craig Watkins, product line manager for racks and charging stations. "The UV locking storage carts provide an easy way to sanitize these devices after use and securely store them. End users can roll the carts wherever they are needed."
The storage carts have locking swivel casters for easy mobility and a 10-foot power cord for placement flexibility. The two-shelf cart (CSCSTORAGE2UVC) has front key-locking split doors. The three-shelf cart (CSCSTORAGE1UVC) has front and back key-locking split doors and a laminate worktop that can function as a writing surface.
Key Features of Safe-IT UV Locking Storage Carts
- Key-locking doors deter theft of mobile devices and other equipment
- Timer-controlled UVC lights sanitize devices in 10 minutes
- Locking swivel casters support smooth rolling
- Input cord wrap keeps the 10-foot power cord out of the way when not in use
- Three-shelf cart (CSCSTORAGE1UVC) has front and back split doors and a laminate worktop
