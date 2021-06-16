BLOOMINGTON, Ind., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UVC Lightforce®, a leader in ultraviolet light sanitizing systems, announced last Thursday that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington has been named the first recipient in its "Share The Light℠" program. This charitable initiative will aid non-profit groups that realize the surface sanitary benefits from UV light but may not have the financial resources to purchase a unit.

"We are so excited to launch the "Share The Light℠" program because it aligns with our mission to provide an effective product to eliminate surface pathogens wherever possible," said co-owner Richard P. Rechter II. "UVC Lightforce® strives to lead the UVC industry in giving back by setting the standard that our equipment should be accessible across various platforms—healthcare, schools, public facilities, and community centers—to name a few."

The company's primary product is a mobile, self-contained, open-chamber ultraviolet germicidal cleaning unit that is used to eliminate various germs, bacteria, viruses, mold, fungi and pathogens, serving as a supplement to the normal cleaning process. It was designed and tested to meet the environmental surface cleaning requirements and demands of the various industries it serves.

UVC Lightforce® plans to donate one unit for every 15 sold. Recipients will be determined in one of two ways: (1) visitors to the new Share The Light℠ webpage (http://www.uvclightforce.com/share-the-light) will be able to nominate a non-profit organization and (2) current UVC Lightforce® clients may be asked to pick an organization of their choosing.

Jeff Baldwin, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington said, "We are so honored and grateful to be the first recipient of this wonderful "Share The Light℠" program. I can't think of a more urgent need at the present time than making sure our facilities are disinfected and this UV light system will be a great complement to our already high hygiene standards."

About UVC Lightforce®

Since 2016, UVC Lightforce® has been changing the game in mobile germicidal sanitation. The company's products, built in Bloomington, Ind., emit germicidal UVC light to disinfect entire rooms as a supplement to normal chemical cleaning processes. Successful applications include hospitals, long-term care facilities, commercial offices, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, schools, daycare centers, community centers, and senior care facilities. The units have been rigorously tested and agency-certified to meet environmental surface cleaning requirements. To learn more, visit: https://www.uvclightforce.com/.

