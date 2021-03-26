BURLINGTON, Vt., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Vermont (UVM) Larner College of Medicine is proud to announce that its Master of Public Health Program has earned national accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), the independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit schools of public health and public health programs.
Nationally recognized as the quality standard of education and training in public health, CEPH accreditation is awarded only to programs that meet rigorous criteria and assures the quality of UVM's Master of Public Health Program and education to achieve excellence in practice, research, and service through collaboration with organizational and community partners.
The news is timely, given the new-found awareness and appreciation for the science of public health due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a reported 20 percent increase in Master of Public Health Program applications in 2020, according to the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health.
"The MPH program epitomizes the alignment between the University of Vermont's distinctive strengths and the urgent issues facing us locally, nationally, and globally," says UVM President Suresh Garimella. "The health of our societies and the health of our environment are closely interconnected, and our collaborative and cross-disciplinary approaches will foster continued success in these areas."
Led by Jan K. Carney, M.D., M.P.H., associate dean for public health and health policy at UVM's Larner College of Medicine, the 42-credit M.P.H. Program has produced 137 graduates to date. In addition to the new CEPH recognition, the program has been accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) since its launch in 2014.
"Public health has never been more important," says Carney. "Graduates of our M.P.H. program will strengthen our public health system, promote health equity, and contribute to health policy as we collectively work to address a myriad of current and ever-changing public health challenges."
Recent UVM M.P.H. graduate Emily Pareles has been a fan of the field since long before the pandemic. A public health specialist focused on medical logistics at the Vermont Department of Health, she appreciated the opportunity to explore subjects she was passionate about and do a public health career "test drive" via an internship through the program. Now she is able "to help improve the health and happiness of Vermonters," she says, adding, "There is nothing more meaningful than knowing you are changing and saving lives every single day."
"It is clear that the world needs public health experts more than ever before, and we are proud to have a program in our College that has been acknowledged for excellence in advancing health through education," says Richard L. Page, M.D., dean of the UVM Larner College of Medicine. "My thanks and congratulations go to Dr. Carney and the program's faculty, staff, students, alumni and partners."
The future is bright for the field of public health and UVM's program is well poised to provide the robust education required for taking on public health roles – and challenges – in a wide range of industries.
Current UVM M.P.H. student Hannah Kaufman is ready for whatever is on the horizon. "The program has gone above and beyond to deliver high quality and impactful public health education," she says. "I could not feel more prepared or excited to enter into the field of public health at a time like this."
Learn more about UVM's Master of Public Health Program.
