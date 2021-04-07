PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Virustatic Shield Ltd., maker of The V-Shield, is pleased to share the results of exciting new research conducted by the University of Wisconsin's Department of Pathobiological Sciences. Lab results confirm:
- Viruferrin-treated fabrics exposed to Influenza experienced a >99% virus reduction after 5-minutes of contact compared to untreated fabric controls; and
- Viruferrin-treated fabrics exposed to SARS-CoV-2 showed a >99% virus reduction after 5-minutes of contact compared to the untreated fabric controls.
- The reusability of the Viruferrin-treated fabric was demonstrated by stability for up to 10 washes.
- The level of anti-viral (SARS-CoV-2) activity remained constant up to 10 washes
These findings are the product of an exhaustive study led by Dr. Jorge Osorio. Dr. Osorio is a virologist in the Department of Pathobiological Sciences where he leads research programs on emerging viral diseases such as Yellow Fever, African Swine Fever, Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, Influenza, Monkeypox and molecular vaccines. He previously co-founded Inviragen, a biotechnology company that created a Dengue vaccine that recently successfully completed phase 3 clinical trials.
Dr. Osorio and his team conducted their research in a Biosecurity Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory and adhered to widely recognized international standards established by ISO 18184:2019, which specifies testing methods for the determination of the antiviral activity of textile products against specified viruses. Dr. Osorio commented:
'We are very excited by the findings of our study and to be working with a UK Biotech firm with this technology. For the V-Shield to disable up to 99% of the pandemic virus within 5-minutes is an amazing step in face mask technology for ongoing health emergency and for future pandemics.'
'The V-Shield has potential to provide a great number of people with protection while waiting for the vaccine and considerably curb human-to-human transmission of the virus before and after receiving the vaccine.'
'In simple terms, The V-Shield exhibited up to 99% protection from SARS-CoV-2 which is key in stopping people from becoming infected by the disease. This is a meaningful development as we work to mitigate human-to-human transmission of viruses.'
The V-Shield is the product of a 10-year collaboration among leading scientists and academics in the UK and US including Imperial College London and now University of Wisconsin, Department of Pathobiological Sciences. Virustatic Shield Ltd. and University of Wisconsin are preparing this research for publication and peer review by the scientific community as they continue testing on further Viruferrin™ technology.
About The V-Shield™
The V-Shield 360-degree Protective Face Mask is a non-medical face covering for use by the general public with the patented anti-viral protein coating, Viruferrin. It has been independently tested in the U.S. and E.U. according to ISO standards to demonstrate safety and anti-viral effect on SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1. The V-Shield is only available to purchase in North America and South America.
About Viruferrin™
Viruferrin is a trademarked coating compound that contains Lactoferrin. Lactoferrin is an active ingredient in the coating, a naturally occurring glycoprotein generally recognized as safe (GRAS) by the FDA and present in a wide variety of consumer products for use on and in the body, including infant baby formula, cosmetics and over-the-counter supplements.
