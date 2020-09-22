V-Wave Ltd. is an Israel-based company that has developed a proprietary, minimally invasive implanted interatrial shunt device for treating patients with severe symptomatic heart failure with either preserved or reduced ejection fraction. V-Wave is enrolling patients in its global, randomized, controlled, double-blinded, 500 patient pivotal study, the RELIEVE-HF study, which will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of V-Wave’s novel therapy. The study is funded by a $70M C-Round financing.