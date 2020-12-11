- V2ACT Therapeutics(TM), LLC is a joint venture of Genelux Corporation and TVAX Biomedical, Inc. - V2ACT is a proprietary immuno-oncology modality composed of Olvi-Vec (oncolytic immunotherapy) and V-ACT (vaccine-enhanced adoptive cell therapy). - V2ACT capitalizes on: - Olvi-Vec as an ideal systemic immunomodulator with its excellent safety profile, favorable immune activation effects on the tumor microenvironment and well-documented anti-cancer effects on a wide range of cancers demonstrated in preclinical and phase 2 clinical studies. - V-ACT as an ideal neoantigen-specific adoptive T cell therapy, with its favorable safety profile and powerful anti-cancer effects on a wide range of cancers demonstrated in preclinical and phase 2 clinical studies.