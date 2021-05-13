BALTIMORE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The VA Maryland Health Care System has named Dr. Ryan Scilla as the new associate chief of staff for Education and Academic Affairs. In this position, Scilla oversees the strategic planning and implementation of health professional training programs, veterans' health education, and the employee education and training program for the health care system.
"We're especially excited that Dr. Scilla brings his excitement for education to our team," said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. "His experience in this area and his dedication to ensuring the excellence of the next generation of clinicians will go far in ensuring that the best of the newest medical professionals will serve our veterans."
Scilla joined the VA Maryland Health Care System in 2009 as a physician resident and rose to chief resident of the Internal Medicine Residency Program before becoming an academic hospitalist physician in 2013. He held a number of positions at the VA Maryland Health Care System, including hospitalist physician and director of Quality, Safety and Improvement. In January 2020, Scilla was named deputy associate chief of staff for Education and Academic Affairs, where he supported efforts to ensure that clinical trainees are properly appointed, evaluated, and appropriately supervised, among other tasks.
"I am thrilled with the opportunity to oversee our employee, patient and health professions trainee educational programs. It is vitally important that our collective skillset and knowledge base reflect the highest standards possible and incorporate the latest evidence-based guidelines to continue to provide high quality, patient-centric, cutting-edge medical treatment."
Scilla earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Pennsylvania State University in 2005, and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Temple University School of Medicine in 2009, before completing his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center and at the Baltimore VA Medical Center in 2012.
Scilla lives in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland.
