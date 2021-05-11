BALTIMORE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The VA Maryland Health Care System has named Dr. Stephanie B. Huston the new director of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. In this position, Huston oversees Hospice and Palliative Care teams and Palliative Care consultations at the Community Living Centers located at the Loch Raven and Perry Point VA Medical Centers. Palliative Care's interdisciplinary teams consist of nurses, social workers, chaplains, health psychologists and pharmacists. Huston leads the interdisciplinary teams, who also partner with hospice agencies throughout Maryland to support veterans and their families needing end-of-life care. Palliative care can improve the quality of life of those suffering from serious illness, while hospice care offers comfort by alleviating pain for those needing end of life care.
"We're excited that Dr. Huston brings her passion for Hospice and Palliative Care to the VA Maryland Health Care System," said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. "Her experience and dedication to comforting the terminally ill and to ensuring that veterans are receiving end-of-life care consistent with their wishes is vitally important."
Before Huston joined the VA Maryland Health Care System in 2012 as a staff physician in the Hospice and Palliative Care specialty program, she served as a hospitalist in the Oncology Service at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
"I am thrilled with the opportunity to serve the veterans here at VA Maryland Health Care System," said Huston. "I am passionate about palliative care and strive to make sure veteran's wishes for their health care are not only identified but followed."
Huston earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Haverford College in 2001, and her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 2007, before completing a residency program at the University of Maryland Medical Center in 2010 and a Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine in 2012 at George Washington University in Washington, DC.
Huston lives in Ellicott City, Maryland.
