PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) has reached 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Veterans in the bay area, with even more doses administered to spouses, caregivers, and VA staff. The amount indicates nearly half of the Veterans who receive care within the healthcare system have now received their vaccine.

"There has been so much work that has gone into operating these clinics. We could not have reached this milestone without all of the support of our staff and community."" said Megan O'Connor, Interim Deputy Director for VAPAHCS and executive lead for the healthcare system's vaccine operations.

The health care system continues to provide vaccines to an even more expanded population, as the SAVE LIVES Act provides more eligibility opportunities for any Veteran who has ever joined the military, national guard or reserve. The bill also provides vaccines for their spouses and caregivers (defined as anyone who provides care such as bathing, feeding, or transportation).

Find more information about who is eligible and how to make an appointment for a vaccine on the VAPAHCS website.

Media Contact

Laura Hutcheson, VA Palo Alto Health Care System, 6508583925, vapaloaltopublicaffairs@va.gov

 

SOURCE VA Palo Alto Health Care System

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.