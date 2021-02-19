PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is proud to announce the administering of its 20,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine on February 18, 2021. The milestone includes first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans and staff.
"We could not have reached this milestone without the dedication of our pharmacy staff who work tirelessly to prepare doses every day for our vaccine clinics," said Megan O'Connor, Interim Deputy Director for VAPAHCS and executive lead for the vaccine clinics.
It takes the entire health care system, both clinical and administrative staff, for these clinics to run smoothly and ensure our Veterans are checked-in, properly receiving doses and monitored to ensure they can go home safely.
The health care system is now offering the vaccine to Veterans enrolled in the health care system, who are 65+ years old, but only by appointment. Veterans who fall into this eligibility criteria can call (650) 496-2535, Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to be scheduled.
As more vaccines become available, we will continue to move into different priority groups. For their own safety, we ask Veterans to not show up to our campuses without an appointment.
Those who do not fit in the current category, but are interested in receiving the vaccine, can express their interest using the VA's Keep Me Informed tool. VAPAHCS staff will call to schedule these Veterans when they become eligible.
Veterans can also learn more about the vaccine and where we are in the process on our website: http://www.paloalto.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.
