PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 19, 2021, VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) participated in the Operation Mobility Tour with an event featuring the receipt of a new iBOT® Personal Mobility Device (PMD) as part of a national donation of 25 devices to VA Spinal Cord Injury/Disability (SCI/D) Centers around the country.
"This device is a life-changer making the connection between technology and human capability. I am excited to see a collaboration between VA and industry that innovates and supports the joys of life we sometimes take for granted," said Lisa Howard, VAPAHCS Director and one of the keynote speakers for the event.
The iBOT PMD is a robotic, multi-modal mobility product that provides people with disabilities, including disabled Veterans, with new levels of freedom and independence. It has four driving modes that allow the user to climb curbs, negotiate terrain including sand, snow, and hiking trails, move and interact at eye-level, and even climb stairs. The iBOT PMD also has a remote mode that facilitates loading it into a motor vehicle.
The iBOT PMD donation is the first engagement coming out of the VA New England Center for Innovation Excellence (NECIE), benefiting Veterans by providing life enhancing technology solutions for those who are experiencing chronic and/or complex illness and injury.
The NECIE is one of the VHA Innovation Ecosystem's National Centers for Innovation to Impact (NCi2I). VAPAHCS is home to the National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation (NCCHI), the first innovation center created under the NCi2I VA that which leads partnerships to solve the greatest health care challenges facing Veterans. Located in Silicon Valley, NCCHI collaborates broadly with industry partners, other government agencies, academia, and throughout VA to create far reaching positive impact for our Veterans with cutting-edge technologies.
Visit the Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders Center website to learn more about the program and innovations used to better the life our nation's Veterans.
