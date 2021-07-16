PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is participating in the Operation Mobility Tour, where the Spinal Cord Injury/Disability Center (SCI/D) will receive a new iBOT® Personal Mobility Device.
This unique personal mobility device allows Veterans with spinal cord injuries/disabilities to move over various terrains and even climb stairs! The formal event for the donation of this device will begin at 10:00 a.m.
WHAT: Innovation Fair featuring donation of iBOT Personal Mobility Device
WHEN: Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., donation ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: Palo Alto Division, 3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304
WHO: The event is open to the public and press
VAPAHCS executive leadership, SCI/D experts, as well as staff from Mobius Mobility, LLC will be available for interview. Following the donation is an innovation fair featuring the latest innovations in health care, including exoskeletons, augmented and virtual reality devices, smart fall prevention socks, smart cane for the blind, 3D printing and robots built for the healthcare setting, as well as live music and food trucks!
