WASHINGTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently shared with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) how it is assisting veterans during the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As of March 24, there are 204 positive cases of COVID-19 among veteran patients, 17 among staff, and four deaths reported.
VA officials recommend that veterans who have symptoms and are seeking medical care should call before visiting a VA facility to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at VA facilities. Additionally, all VA staff and visitors are being screened upon entry to VA facilities. No one is permitted to enter if they have a fever of 100.4 F/38 C or higher, are coughing, or are experiencing shortness of breath.
The VA also reiterated advice that has been shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), encouraging several strategies to slow the spread of the virus:
If you're confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 exposure:
- Avoid using public transportation, ridesharing, or taxis.
- Stay home and away from others.
- Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. (Service animals are permitted to remain with their handlers.)
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with tissues or your arm.
- Wear a facemask when you are around other people or pets or before entering your provider's office.
If you're well, or confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 exposure:
- Keep your hands clean by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Keep surfaces clean using disinfecting wipes.
Stay up to date on the VA's monitoring of the coronavirus.
