AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platinum Research Network (PRN) will sponsor the World Vaccine Congress meeting in Barcelona (2021), and attend the West Coast meeting in San Diego.
The World Vaccine Congress is the leading annual meeting hosted by Terrapin in the USA. Life Science professionals from around the globe travel to discuss current challenges and opportunities in the development of safe and more effective vaccines for the globe.
"It's a great opportunity to interface with our international clients in-person, who we haven't seen in years, as well as some who are also traveling from the USA to Barcelona" commented Jason Roth, VP of Business Operations for Platinum Research Network. "We look forward to seeing our colleagues' faces outside of the Zoom app!"
PRN plans to have several representatives at the meeting from across their network of clinical research sites. The network has been awarded Best Clinical Site Network by the World Vaccine Congress in the past, and sponsors nearly every meeting in the circuit.
Contact Jason Roth to set up a meeting at the World Vaccine Congress, or for further inquiries:
