NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The vaccine research market is expected to grow by USD 11.93 bn, progressing a CAGR of 8.08 % between 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Based on end-user, the vaccine research market has been segmented by public and private. The public segment will have significant market growth during the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to factors such as the rising focus on immunization programs.
Vaccine Research Market: Major Growth Drivers
The vaccine research market report considers the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:
- High prevalence of infectious diseases
- Rising focus on immunization programs
- Growing government support for vaccine development
Vaccine Research Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- Bavarian Nordic AS: The company offers vaccine research solutions that are used for clinical development on products that include MVA BN freeze dried, MVA BN RSV, ABNCoV2, TAEK VAC and MVA BN WEV, under the brand name of Bavarian Nordic.
- CSL Ltd: The company offers vaccine research solutions that are used to enhance the immune response of those particularly vulnerable to influenza such as children and older adults using cell-based technology and MF59 adjuvant immune booster, under the brand name of CSL.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc: The company offers vaccine research solutions that help in achieving balance in the products that are developed through a pipeline comprising innovative vaccines and therapeutics that target diseases worldwide which include Vaxchora, AV7909, CHIKV VLP, and many more, under the brand name of Emergent BioSolutions.
Vaccine Research Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 11.93 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.22
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bavarian Nordic AS, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
