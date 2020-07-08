SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that a fast growing research based biopharmaceutical company has chosen the ValGenesis Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS), an electronic, end-to-end SaaS-based system to digitize and standardize the computer system validation (CSV) process across the organization. This renowned company researches and develops groundbreaking treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer.
The increasing globalization of the company's research and development functions contributed to highly complex information systems. Realizing the need for a complete digital transformation of its CSV processes, the company chose the ValGenesis VLMS on account of its industry-specific functionality that offers the potential for dramatic improvements in its current validation processes. In fact, the flexible scalability and configurability available in the ValGenesis VLMS will enable the company to implement at a single site and expand globally. The ValGenesis VLMS enables a single source of truth while providing the company's many users across locations and varied access levels with a single dashboard and interfaces that support distinct, local business processes.
"As a pioneer in 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solutions, ValGenesis has extensive experience in validating all systems prevalent in life science companies, ensuring data integrity and full adherence to all regulatory requirements. Our SaaS-based VLMS is chock-full of features and functions that can dramatically improve a company's validation processes. As we work to deploy the ValGenesis VLMS across this client's organization, it will enable a true digital transformation by leveraging the power of data, enforcing best practices and standards, and enabling data integrity governance in the company's corporate validation process," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales & Operations at ValGenesis, Inc.
About ValGenesis
ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.
