WOBURN, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Health Value Awards presented by Validation Institute is pleased to recognize the finalists for the 2022 awards program. Now in its fifth year, the Health Value Awards continues to recognize outstanding services, products, and programs across multiple categories spanning the healthcare industry.
"It is with great pleasure to announce the Health Value Award finalists. We are also thrilled to be able to bring back an in-person awards ceremony at the thINc360 conference later this month in Baltimore. The employers and healthcare solution providers participating in the Health Value Awards demonstrate they are not only committed to providing high-quality, value-based healthcare, but are ready to lead the industry in a new, exciting, and necessary direction," said Benny DiCecca, CEO of Validation Institute.
This year's finalists are:
- ARC Fertility
- Coriell Life Sciences
- EmpiRx Health
- Green Imaging, LLC
- HealthComp
- Hello Heart
- Massachusetts Municipal Association/MIIA
- MedEncentive
- National Audubon Society
- RxRevu
- SentryHealth
- Sera Prognostics
- Tria Health
- rueLifeCare LLC
- Vermont Education Health Initiative
- Virta Health
Winners will be announced live at the Health Value Awards Ceremony at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Honorary awards will also be given out for Employer of the Year, Broker of the Year and Healthcare Leader of the Year.
About Validation Institute:
Validation Institute is a membership organization made up of a network of healthcare vendors, health benefits advisors, and purchaser benefit managers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. https://validationinstitute.com/health-value-awards/
About thINc360
thINc360 gathers healthcare and employer leaders for the year's most prominent industry event. Focused on delivering impactful content and creating meaningful connections amongst attendees, thINc360 creates a unique forum that inspires innovation to move healthcare forward. thINC360 will take place on May 22-26, 2022, at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, MD. Prospective attendees can learn more and register at https://bit.ly/thINc360
