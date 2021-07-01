WOBURN, Mass., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validation Institute an independent, objective third-party organization that advocates for greater transparency for healthcare buyers and high-value healthcare is pleased to announce that after an extensive review of a control-matched study based on 3 years of self-funded employer client medical claims data from 2017-2019, Hinge Health reduced MSK medical claims spend an average of $2,244 per Hinge Health participant and delivered a 2.26x hard ROI. The MSK medical claims savings were primarily driven by 68.7% fewer Hinge Health participants undergoing invasive procedures than in the similar control-matched group.
Hinge Health joins other MSK providers with current validations including SWORD Health, Airrosti, Integrated Musculoskeletal Care (IMC) and SimpleTherapy. Validation levels can be achieved in four areas and are backed by an up to $25,000 financial guarantee for employers if they do not see the results claimed.
"Validation Institute is committed to helping healthcare purchasers parse through marketing claims making it easier for employers to identify high-quality, value-based and cost-conscious solution providers," said Benny DiCecca, Validation Institute CEO & President. "We are pleased to add Hinge Health as one of our best-in-class validated MSK solution providers and impressed by the proven success they deliver to their customers."
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), MSK is the most prevalent condition category globally, representing 20-25% of group health spend and 65% of occupational health spend.
Validation Institute is undertaking an MSK Benchmarking Initiative aimed at making it easier for benefits buyers and employers to identify the best MSK solution for their population. To access the most recent validation reports for these MSK providers as well as other healthcare solution providers visit: https://validationinstitute.com/validated-programs/
About Validation Institute
Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA, the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare.
If you have a healthcare solution provider you would like to see validated or to learn more about the MSK Benchmarking Initiative, please contact Bridget Kelly at bridget.kelly@validationinstitute.com
