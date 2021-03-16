DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ValidCare, a leading provider of digital decentralized patient-centric clinical trials for the life science and healthcare supplement industry announced today that it has joined the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) as an associate member to help support and advance scientific research associated with dietary supplements and functional foods.
"We are excited to join CRN and offer member supplement and functional food companies cutting edge technology and best practices to easily access and engage diverse consumer groups in product research," said Patrick McCarthy, chief executive officer for ValidCare. "Supplements and functional foods are relied on by millions of Americans each day to help them achieve their health and wellness goals. Our objective is to help companies deliver the safest and most effective products to market, integrating science and real-world evidence to support health and wellness claims."
With the innovative ValidCare clinical trial "platform as a service," CRN member companies can personalize and conduct real time research via an easy to use, HIPAA compliant app-based technology, accelerating product development, experience and surveillance. ValidCare will work with CRN to design and execute studies that build trust in the brands for their members.
The FDA has regulatory authority over dietary supplements as dictated in the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). CRN continues to provide its membership with innovative opportunities to individually and collaboratively advance science, education and regulations for the betterment of industry and consumers. "We welcome ValidCare to the CRN membership. Their offerings align well with CRN's focus on 'the science behind the supplements' in supporting product development, regulatory and commercial applications," said Steve Mister, president of CRN.
