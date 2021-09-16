Valo Health (PRNewsfoto/Valo Health, LLC)

Valo Health (PRNewsfoto/Valo Health, LLC)

 By Valo Health, LLC

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence driven compute, today announced that its CEO and founder, David Berry, is participating on the "Tech Solutions: a Biotech Perspective" panel at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Tech Solutions for Drug Discovery Conference on September 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

The pre­sen­ta­tion will be web­cast live and avail­able for replay on the investor rela­tions page of the Valo web­site.

About Valo Health

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

