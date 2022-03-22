ST. LOUIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valued Pharmacy Services (VPS), a pharmacy benefit management consulting firm, announced an exclusive partnership with OMNIA Partners, a cooperative purchasing organization for public sector procurement. The partnership will provide a comprehensive Pharmacy Benefit Management Program for members of OMNIA Partners. Members can utilize OMNIA Partner's "best-in-class" negotiating power with PBMs to get improved rates year over year that remain competitive in the marketplace, in addition to clinical programs, and AI driven analytics to reduce their pharmacy spend and trend while improving patient health outcomes.
"We're honored to collaborate with OMNIA Partners to expand our VPS Rx solutions, reduce overall pharmacy costs and improve patient experiences for employers across all 50 states," said Dave Lee, President of Valued Pharmacy Services. "As one of the largest pharmacy benefits consulting companies in the United States, we provide financial and clinical solutions to hundreds of self-insured employers nationwide in order to remove unnecessary costs and reverse the escalating trends in pharmacy spend."
Scott Miller, SVP Strategic Supplier Relations at OMNIA Partners, added, "OMNIA Partners is excited to offer members a Pharmacy Benefits Management program powered by VPS to drive savings while also providing a customizable plan. This collaboration enables members of OMNIA Partners access to greater transparency in pricing, negotiated contract rates and rebates for aggressive savings."
About VPS
Valued Pharmacy Solutions (VPS) is one of the largest full-service pharmacy benefits consulting companies in the US, based in St. Louis, MO. Founded in 2007, VPS provides customized Rx plan solutions to health plans and self-funded employers. VPS currently consults with over 330 private and public sector clients nationwide and has documented over $2B in direct pharmacy savings since 2007. In 2021, our average Rx savings per client was over 25%. For more information, visit valuedpharmacyservices.com/.
About OMNIA Partners
OMNIA Partners is the nation's largest, most experienced, and most trusted resource in group purchasing and supply chain management. OMNIA Partners unites industry-leading purchasing power and suppliers to deliver an extensive and diverse portfolio for indirect and direct products and services in procurement. POWER. ACCESS. TRUST.
Learn more at omniapartners.com/privatesector.
