LEAWOOD, Kan., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC a privately held, nationally trusted digital and surgical healthcare partner, is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Martin as Southwest Regional President. ValueHealth's technology-enabled market-based platform assists payors and providers in delivering appropriate alternatives to high-cost, fee-for-service surgical care. In his role as Regional President, Mr. Martin will deliver the next phase of the company's substantive growth by introducing ValueHealth's unique platform of capabilities to market dominant providers and integrated delivery systems throughout the Southwest region. Scott will continue to expand on the success we have had in the Philadelphia market with large physician group partners and health systems, bringing those models to the southwest market.
Mr. Martin will lead the regional team introducing and implementing ValueHealth's proprietary digital surgical platform to the southwest markets by partnering with providers and payors, expand the integrated orthopaedic practice model, Surgical Solutions™ and building joint venture health system partnerships creating an Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ network. Mr. Martin will lead provider organizations in navigating the transition from the fee-for-service model to value-based care with commercial payors, self-funded employers, and Medicare. Mr. Martin will also focus on growth by expanding the ValueHealth hyper-specialty™ platform Muve Health, across the Southwest region, focusing on total joint replacement, spine, cardiovascular and bariatric procedures.
"Mr. Martin is a deeply respected leader within the healthcare industry by key physician groups, health systems and large employers as well as a licensed attorney," said John Palumbo, Executive Chairman of ValueHealth. "He possesses in-depth leadership in operations, business development, and value-based care to lead the region and positioning our next phase of explosive growth with the transformation of surgical care delivery, engaging with new partners in new markets in the Southwest region."
Originally from the Detroit metropolitan area, Mr. Martin relocated to Texas in 2007 to lead business development for an ambulatory surgical development company. Following his tenure there, he spent time working with the ValueHealth family as a Vice President of Operations at NueHealth overseeing leadership of operations and market development in the southwest region. Before rejoining ValueHealth, Mr. Martin partnered with physicians, health systems and payors to create a Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) to deliver higher quality care while lowering the costs to consumers.
"We are very pleased to have Mr. Martin rejoining the team," said Dan Tasset, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ValueHealth. "He will fill a key role for ValueHealth as we expand and rapidly grow our national orthopaedic platform and outpatient surgical transformation initiatives."
About ValueHealth
Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning our provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. ValueHealth's platform affiliates NueHealth, Muve Health, Healthcare Re, Benefit Management, and BridgedCare uniquely position ValueHealth to deliver high value surgical care for payors, providers, and patients. Learn more at valuehealth.com.
Media Contact:
Whitney Courser
Chief Growth Officer
913-387-0674
237560@email4pr.com