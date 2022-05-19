WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced participation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022, to be held in San Diego, CA and online from May 21-24, 2022.
The following will be presented:
May 21, 2022
Presentation Title: "THE ROLE OF M1 TO M2 MACROPHAGE POLARIZATION IN THE ETIOLOGY OF IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS: GWAS PERSPECTIVE"
Abstract Number: 3752409
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics
Session Type: Plenary Session
Session Title: Late-Breaking Basic Science Abstract Plenary
Session Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM PDT
Presentation Time: 2:15 PM to 2:30 PM PDT
May 23, 2022
Presentation Title: "ENRICHMENT OF PATIENTS WITH EHLERS DANLOS SYNDROME IN IDIOPATHIC GASTROPARESIS – A GENE SET ENRICHMENT ANALYSIS"
Abstract Number: 3696881
Presenter: Dr. Sandra Paulina Smieszek, Head of Genetics
Session Type: Poster Session
Session Title: Cell Biology, Biochemistry and Integrative Physiology
Session Time: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT
For more information on DDW 2022, please refer to https://ddw.org/.
Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
