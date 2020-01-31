WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) makes the following statement regarding U.S. District Court case 19-cv-30; U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) v. Vanda, in which the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in favor of the FDA:
"Vanda is currently reviewing the U.S. District Court's decision. Following a comprehensive review, we will determine the appropriate next steps."
