"Despite seasonal and global challenges, we recorded another quarter of strong revenue across our commercial portfolio coupled with the launch of HETLIOZ® in the new indication of nighttime sleep disturbances in patients with Smith-Magenis Syndrome," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., President and CEO of Vanda. "In our clinical programs, we have made significant progress, reaching 85% randomization in our Phase III tradipitant study in gastroparesis and initiating a new clinical program for HETLIOZ® in delayed sleep phase disorder."

Financial Highlights  

  • Total net product sales from HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® were $62.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, an 8% increase compared to $58.0 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • HETLIOZ® net product sales were $39.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, an 11% increase compared to $35.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Fanapt® net product sales were $23.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, a 3% increase compared to $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Income before taxes was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $378.2 million as of March 31, 2021, representing an increase to Cash of $65.8 million compared to March 31, 2020.

Key Operational Highlights

Tradipitant

  • The gastroparesis Phase III clinical study (VP-VLY-686-3301) is ongoing. The study has a target enrollment of 200 randomized patients and is expected to complete enrollment in the second quarter of 2021, with a New Drug Application (NDA) filing expected in late 2021 or early 2022.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

  • In December 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved HETLIOZ® capsule and liquid formulations for the treatment of adults and children, respectively, with nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS).1 HETLIOZ® capsules, for adults with SMS, were immediately available after approval and the HETLIOZ LQ liquid formulation, for children with SMS, became available in the first quarter of 2021.
  • A Phase III clinical study of HETLIOZ® in delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD) was initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

  • A Phase III clinical study of Fanapt® in bipolar disorder resumed during the first quarter of 2021 after pausing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Development of the long acting injectable (LAI) formulation of Fanapt® is ongoing.
  • A clinical development program of Fanapt® in Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) was initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP Financial Results

Income before taxes was $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net income was $8.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. Diluted net income per share was $0.15 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.01 in the first quarter of 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

Vanda expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2021:

Full Year 2021

Financial Objectives

Full Year 2021

Guidance

Total revenues

$270 to $300 million

HETLIOZ® net product sales

$180 to $200 million

Fanapt® net product sales

$90 to $100 million

Year-end 2021 Cash

Greater than $400 million

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31

2021



March 31

2020

Revenues:







HETLIOZ® net product sales

$

39,343





$

35,336



Fanapt® net product sales

23,326





22,664



Total revenues

62,669





58,000



Operating expenses:







Cost of goods sold excluding amortization

6,030





5,207



Research and development

16,131





15,527



Selling, general and administrative

29,797





37,021



Intangible asset amortization

370





370



Total operating expenses

52,328





58,125



Income (loss) from operations

10,341





(125)



Other income

87





1,366



Income before income taxes

10,428





1,241



Provision for income taxes

1,778





755



Net income

$

8,650





$

486



Net income per share, basic

$

0.16





$

0.01



Net income per share, diluted

$

0.15





$

0.01



Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

55,145,789





53,806,317



Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

56,505,087





54,870,146



 

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





March 31

2021



December 31

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,132





$

61,031



Marketable securities

306,030





306,709



Accounts receivable, net

31,474





30,036



Inventory

1,361





1,280



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,227





10,089



Total current assets

421,224





409,145



Property and equipment, net

3,840





4,136



Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,194





10,459



Intangible assets, net

21,189





21,559



Deferred tax assets

80,355





81,516



Non-current inventory and other

6,389





6,641



Total assets

$

543,191





$

533,456



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

26,105





$

31,509



Product revenue allowances

35,679





34,427



Total current liabilities

61,784





65,936



Operating lease non-current liabilities

11,125





11,497



Other non-current liabilities

2,655





2,757



Total liabilities

75,564





80,190



Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

56





55



Additional paid-in capital

656,057





650,300



Accumulated other comprehensive income

192





239



Accumulated deficit

(188,678)





(197,328)



Total stockholders' equity

467,627





453,266



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

543,191





$

533,456



