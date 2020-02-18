WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after the market closes.  

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, during which management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 2149683.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 2149683.

ABOUT VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.:

Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Corporate Contact:
AJ Jones II
Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com 

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.