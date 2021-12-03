NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Gastroenterology of Manhattan (http://www.gastro-nyc.com) is helping raise the alarm over additional news of increased early-onset colon cancer rates. As reported in JAMA Network Open in November, a cross-sectional study by the University of Colorado School of Medicine revealed that rates of early-onset colorectal adenocarcinoma have increased.
These findings follow the United States Multi-Society Task Force (MSTF) on Colorectal Cancer updated screening recommendations, endorsing 45 instead of 50 as the age to start average-risk CRC screenings. The MSTF is comprised of representatives from the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE).
"Traditionally, colon cancer has been seen as a disease of older persons, but it is now clear that this conception is changing, with even those in the 30s and 40s at risk," states Edward Brettholz, MD, of Vanguard Gastroenterology. "We urge patients to consult their doctors and get their CRC screenings on time, especially after the drop in screenings due to COVID."
"Fortunately, colon cancer is preventable, with timely colonoscopy screening able to detect and remove pre-cancerous growth and prevent colon cancer," added Vanguard Gastroenterology colleague Inessa Khaykis, MD.
Vanguard Gastroenterology wants patients to know that:
- Colon cancer is preventable
- A program of regular screening colonoscopy should begin at age 45 in all average-risk adults of all races and ethnicities in both men and women,
- Those with a family history of colon cancer should begin screening at 40, or 10 years younger than the age of the family member who was diagnosed, whichever is earlier,
- Screening is recommended for those with inflammatory bowel disease, or for those with a history of abdominal pelvic radiation,
- Symptoms of colon cancer such as unexplained abdominal pain or weight loss, change in bowel habits, rectal bleeding or the finding of anemia should have a diagnostic colonoscopy at any age, and
- Colonoscopy is easy, safe, and painless and the best time to schedule a colonoscopy is now.
